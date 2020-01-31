Tony Blevins: Tim Cook’s Cost Cutter

Share Facebook

As iPhone sales growth slows, it’s becoming increasingly important for Apple to lower supply costs to maintain its profit margins. That’s where Apple’s Vice President of Procurement Tony Blevins steps in. Tripp Mickle of the Wall Street Journal profiled Blevins and his hardball tactics to get the best deals for Apple (if you can’t get past the WSJ paywall, AppleInsider has a good summary).

Apple has had a tumultuous relationship with Qualcomm over modem chip and Blevins has been in the middle of it all:

At Qualcomm, which has dealt frequently with Mr. Blevins, executives found him friendly when asking for favors, calculating when pressing for lower prices and punishing when Qualcomm defied his demands.

Blevins has saved Apple hundreds of millions of dollars with tactics like inviting multiple glass suppliers for Apple’s new corporate campus to a Hong Kong hotel, putting them in separate conference rooms, and then bouncing from room to room, often with bluffed numbers. He’s also responsible for enforcing Apple’s strict non-disclosure policies, violations of which can open suppliers up to penalties of $50 million or more.

Before you judge Blevins or Apple harshly for such strongarm tactics, it’s important to realize that the business world is often brutal, such that every large, successful company has—and needs—at least high-level executives like Blevins.

