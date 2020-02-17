Tired of Web Sites Blocking Standard Browser Controls? StopTheMadness!

Share Facebook

Have you been frustrated by Web sites that prevent you from copying text and images, add advertisements to copied text, add tracking junk to URLs, keep you from pasting in passwords, and block the Control-click contextual menu? Developer Jeff Johnson has created a browser extension called StopTheMadness that puts an end to these and other annoying practices.

StopTheMadness is available for an $8.99 purchase in the Mac App Store, and it supports the latest versions of most popular browsers: Safari, Chrome, Firefox, Brave, and Microsoft Edge. The price tag might seem steep, but if you’re being bothered by the behaviors that StopTheMadness prevents, it’s a small price to pay to restore your control.

The Increasingly Annoying Web

Need an example of the behaviors that I’m talking about? Johnson has a test page that invites you to select text, Command-click a link, paste into a text field, drag an image off the page, and try to open a contextual menu anywhere. None of these actions work unless you have StopTheMadness enabled.

For a minor real-world example that we’ve mentioned in the past, try accessing Safari’s Picture in Picture feature on YouTube. As you might recall from “TipBITS: Watch YouTube Videos in Picture in Picture” (19 July 2019), you normally have to Control-click a video twice in Safari to see the contextual menu option to enter Picture in Picture. With StopTheMadness enabled, a single click brings up the macOS contextual menu, as you’d expect.

Other sites are more obnoxious yet. Udemy, which sells online video courses, prevents users from right-clicking on its videos entirely. Since you’re typically paying for those videos, losing access to browser-level video controls that might improve the viewing experience is especially annoying.

Another recent annoying trend is newspaper Web sites preventing you from reading them in private mode. Presumably, this is to keep people from working around the free article limits, but it’s an overreach. Here’s the same Washington Post article without and with StopTheMadness.

Neither my bank nor my utility companies hate me enough to prevent pasting passwords or auto-filling them with 1Password, but it’s a common complaint I saw in my research.

Sites restrict these browser-level controls through JavaScript, so you could disable JavaScript entirely or just for a single page. However, that’s becoming increasingly untenable as the Web becomes ever more reliant on JavaScript. StopTheMadness curtails these obnoxious restrictions without breaking other functionality.

StopTheMadness also improves your browsing privacy by blocking many common tracking schemes. Unfortunately, it can’t do anything to fix the Yale School of Art Web site (which is so inexplicably horrific that it must be intentional), nor does it block ads.

Set Up StopTheMadness

The StopTheMadness app doesn’t require much configuration. Open the app and choose Install to see options for installing the extension in various browsers. StopTheMadness guides you through each installation. Although It installs its extension for Safari automatically, you’ll have to open Safari’s preferences to enable it.

StopTheMadness enables a standard set of Recommended Protections by default. It also provides a Use With Caution set that it doesn’t enable by default because they can cause problems.

You can customize StopTheMadness for individual Web sites, and there are a few for which you’ll probably want to do that.

Stop the StopTheMadness Madness

When I first tried StopTheMadness, it caused some, er, madness, because it disabled the custom contextual menu in Google Docs, which is crucial for identifying autocorrect warnings. Thankfully, it’s easy to carve out exceptions for individual Web sites.

In StopTheMadness settings, click the + to add a Web site. Enter the domain like google.com . The Mac app shows a checkbox that lets you automatically disable all protections, but I prefer to uncheck just the protections that are causing trouble. Click OK to add the exception. Then you can select the settings you want for that particular site.

Note that the StopTheMadness app only works for configuring the Safari extension. That’s necessary because Safari no longer relies on its own extensions, but instead on macOS’s app extensions, which requires an accompanying app.

For other browsers, configuration happens in the browser, and while it looks much like the StopTheMadness app, the interface varies a bit based on what the browser can do. Here’s how to configure StopTheMadness in Firefox:

Choose Firefox > Preferences. Click Extensions & Themes in the lower-left corner. Click StopThe Madness in the extension list. Click Preferences.

In Brave and Chrome, the interface is similar, but you get to it in a slightly different way:

Choose Window > Extensions. Click Details under StopTheMadness. Click Extension Options.

And in Microsoft Edge, there’s yet another path to StopTheMadness’s options:

Click the browser (•••) menu in the upper-right corner of the window. Under StopTheMadness, click Details. Click Extension Options.

Have you run across an annoying Web site that you want me to test with StopTheMadness? Post the link in the comments, along with what the site does wrong, and I’ll check to see if StopTheMadness fixes it.