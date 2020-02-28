Putting a $31,199 Mac Pro Through Its Paces

Share Facebook

Have you ever played with configuring a new Mac Pro and wondered who would need a 28-core processor, 384 GB of RAM, and dual AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo graphic cards, a config that would cost nearly $32,000? Craig Hunter of Hunter Research & Technology, that’s who. Apple lent him such a machine, and he put it through its paces with LINPACK (a linear algebra software library originally intended for supercomputers) and NASA’s USM3D computational fluid dynamics solver.

Hunter found that not only was the Mac Pro 42% faster than his iMac Pro, but it was able to complete computations that would cost thousands of dollars per solution on a supercomputer. Despite running all 28 cores at 100% usage for 42 straight minutes, the machine didn’t get loud or hot. “A $20K–$30K Mac Pro doesn’t make sense for very many computer users, but an engineering firm would get their money’s worth out of the machine in short order,” Hunter said.

