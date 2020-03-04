Make Your HomePod Pipe Down at Night

Share Facebook

If you own a HomePod, you know how much volume they can pump out. Every night before bed, I tell my HomePod to turn off the HomeKit lights around my house. Helpful, unless the volume happens to be high, at which point I cringe and hope Siri’s loud response doesn’t wake my two young children. Thankfully, Matthew Cassinelli has a solution that takes advantage of the fact that you can automate the HomePod in the Home app. He walks you through the steps to create an automation that automatically lowers the HomePod’s volume at a particular time of day. You could also adapt his instructions to make a second automation to raise the HomePod’s volume in the morning. I wish I’d thought of this tip for my recent update to Take Control of Apple Home Automation.