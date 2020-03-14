Backblaze’s 2019 Hard Drive Reliability Statistics

Share Facebook

For years, online backup service Backblaze has been publishing its hard drive failure statistics, and the company has now released the numbers for 2019. With 124,658 spinning hard drives in operation in 2019, Backblaze’s data is the best you can find. Unfortunately, as drive capacities increase, the drives Backblaze prefers are increasingly unlike the drives everyday Mac users need.

Unsurprisingly, Seagate drives again had the highest failure rates, which has been a pattern over the years. HGST and Toshiba drives had failure rates well under 1%, but many Seagate models were higher, with the 4TB ST4000DM000 at 2.00% and the 12 TB ST12000NM0007 at 3.32%.

While Backblaze didn’t have enough information to put it on the chart, they’ve had good success with 16 TB drives from different manufacturers. However, Backblaze has had so much trouble with 12 TB Seagate drives that it’s actively migrating away from them.

