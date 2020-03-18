Skip to content
Adam Engst

Apple Doubles Mac mini Storage Configurations

As an afterthought in its press release about the new MacBook Air, Apple noted that it had doubled the storage capacity of the standard configurations of the Mac mini. This is the diminutive desktop’s first update since being taken pro well over a year ago (see “It Lives! Apple Announces Pro-Focused Mac mini,” 30 October 2018).

The $799 base-level configuration now comes with 256 GB, up from 128 GB, and the $1099 configuration comes with 512 GB, up from 256 GB. 1 TB and 2TB configurations remain available, and there are no other changes.

It’s good to see Apple increasing the Mac mini’s value in this way, but we’d still like to see the company offer a $499 configuration to make the headless Mac compelling as a small office or home server once again.

