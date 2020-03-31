Apple Acquires Dark Sky Weather Service and App

Share Facebook

Apple has acquired hyperlocal weather company Dark Sky. We’ve long been fans of both the Dark Sky app itself, available for iOS and on the Web (see “Dark Sky 5 Offers Hyperlocal Weather Forecasts for iOS,” 7 August 2015), and apps powered by the Dark Sky API (see “CARROT Weather Predicts Cloudy with a Chance of Snark,” 22 January 2018). Dark Sky’s data stands out because it can accurately warn of rain and other inclement weather minutes before it happens.

While we hope this acquisition will give the built-in iOS weather app and Siri’s weather forecasts a much-needed boost, there are some unfortunate side effects of the Apple acquisition:

Unsurprisingly, the Android and Wear OS apps are no longer available to download. They will continue to work until 1 July 2020, and existing subscribers will receive a refund.

Apple plans to cut off the Dark Sky API at the end of 2021, which is bad news for the many weather apps that rely on Dark Sky’s excellent data.

The Dark Sky Web site will continue to offer forecasts, weather maps, and embeds until 1 July 2020, but will remain active after that to support the API and iOS app.

However, the Dark Sky iOS app will remain available to purchase and continue to work, at least until Apple builds its functionality into iOS.

