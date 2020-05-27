Apple Adds Free Fonts to Catalina

Share Facebook

For those who have made the jump to macOS 10.15 Catalina or ended up there after purchasing a new Mac, we’ve just learned of a hidden bonus. Ralf Herrmann at Typography.Guru revealed the fact that Apple has licensed a number of new high-quality fonts for use in Catalina, though you have to download them first.

Open the Font Book app, click All Fonts in the sidebar, and then scroll through the font list until you see a grayed-out font, which indicates that it’s available but must be downloaded. (There are also numerous non-Latin fonts.) Click the grayed-out font name and then the Download button to install it.

See Herrmann’s article for a list of the new fonts; Apple provides a full list of all fonts in Catalina. We’re jazzed to see Proxima Nova, the font we use for the TidBITS Web site and in Google Docs for writing and editing articles.

