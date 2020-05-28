Apple Has Fixed the “No Longer Shared” Bug

Share Facebook

If you recently tried to launch an app on your iPhone or iPad and received an error that said “This app is no longer shared with you,” you are not alone. Apple told TechCrunch that it was a bug on its end related to Family Sharing. Also, if you saw numerous apps updating recently, that was due to the fix Apple deployed. There’s nothing you need to do, but if you were wondering what had happened, now you know.

