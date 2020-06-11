Apple Plans In-Store Mac Trade-in Program

Share Facebook

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple is about to launch a trade-in program for Macs in its US and Canadian Apple Stores. The program is scheduled to begin 15 June 2020 in the United States and 18 June 2020 in Canada. While Bloomberg has its problems (see “Apple Categorically Denies Businessweek’s China Hack Report,” 8 October 2018), Gurman is known for reliable sources and accurate reporting.

Apple has offered a trade-in program for Macs for some time, but you had to initiate the process online and then either ship the computer to Apple or bring it to an Apple Store. Under the new system, you could swap your old Mac on the spot while buying a new one. (Make sure to back it up first!) However, with about 200 Apple retail stores still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic (see “Apple Announces Plans to Reopen Retail Stores,” 18 May 2020), the program might get off to a slow start.

