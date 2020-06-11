Apple Plans In-Store Mac Trade-in Program
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple is about to launch a trade-in program for Macs in its US and Canadian Apple Stores. The program is scheduled to begin 15 June 2020 in the United States and 18 June 2020 in Canada. While Bloomberg has its problems (see “Apple Categorically Denies Businessweek’s China Hack Report,” 8 October 2018), Gurman is known for reliable sources and accurate reporting.
Apple has offered a trade-in program for Macs for some time, but you had to initiate the process online and then either ship the computer to Apple or bring it to an Apple Store. Under the new system, you could swap your old Mac on the spot while buying a new one. (Make sure to back it up first!) However, with about 200 Apple retail stores still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic (see “Apple Announces Plans to Reopen Retail Stores,” 18 May 2020), the program might get off to a slow start.
Apple might think they are going to dictate what hey think the price of old macs are worth, but since we paid premium prices for them then the selling price back to them is going to be at a “our premium”.
I think all this changes is where, exactly, the trade-in takes place. I would guess it would not change the values a penny.
Do you have to trade in ahead of purchase? I would be more interested in trading in at a store (just to save shipping effort/time, store is close by) after purchase. Usually I’d buy a new Mac and only once I decide to keep it (14 day window) try to sell off the old Mac (if at all). And of course if I could sell them the old Mac after purchase of the new, I’d probably also prefer cash to store credit. Oh well. Doesn’t sound like this is for me. There’s still Sell Your Mac I can check out.
