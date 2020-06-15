Apple Rolls Out Two Professional Mac Upgrades Before WWDC

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Just a week before WWDC, TechCrunch reports that Apple has rolled out high-end upgrades for the 16-inch MacBook Pro and the 2019 Mac Pro:

The 16-inch MacBook Pro now has an additional high-end graphics option: the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M, which is 75% faster than the former top-end Radeon Pro 5500M. You can add the Radeon Pro 5600M to the MacBook Pro when ordering for an additional $700.

Those who want more fast storage in a Mac Pro can now purchase do-it-yourself SSD upgrade modules for the Mac Pro in 1 TB ($600), 2 TB ($1000), 4 TB ($1600), and 8 TB ($2800) capacities.

These upgrades are of interest only to a niche of niche professional users, but they’re welcome for those who need them. It is surprising to see Apple start selling standalone upgrade parts, even for the modular Mac Pro.

