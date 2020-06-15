Skip to content
Josh Centers

Sony Recalls TOUGH SD Cards Due to Data Corruption

Dan Carr of Shutter Muse discovered a recall notice from Sony covering its SF-M, SF-M TOUGH, and SF-G TOUGH SD cards due to possible data corruption issues when recording video in video speed class mode. If you own one of those cards and there isn’t a star on the left side of the back of the card, it’s likely affected. Sony will replace the card for free through 31 March 2022. Carr recommends contacting Sony through its online chat support with your SD card model numbers, serial numbers, dates of purchase, and places of purchase handy, along with your shipping address and contact details.

Sony Tough Card

Comments About Sony Recalls TOUGH SD Cards Due to Data Corruption

