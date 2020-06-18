Keep Kids Entertained This Summer with Apple Camp at Home

Share Facebook

Summer vacation is fast approaching, at least for kids in the Northern Hemisphere, and if you’re looking for something to occupy your children while you work from home, Apple will be offering Apple Camp at Home for free this summer for kids ages 8 to 12. Sessions are 30–60 minutes long, hosted through Cisco Webex, and campers will follow along in an activity book in Pages as they learn about art, coding, design, and video. Apple hasn’t yet announced dates or times, but you can enter your email address at the Apple Camp at Home page to be notified when registration opens up.

