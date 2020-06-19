Poll Shows Backup Frequency Increasing, Results Still Depressing

Share Facebook

For the last 12 years, Backblaze has commissioned a Harris poll that asks people the simple question, “How often do you back up all the data on your computer?” The good news is that the percentage of respondents who say they never back up has dropped to an all-time low. The bad news is that it’s still 19%—nearly 1 in 5 people have no backups at all. Another 39% of people back up only once per year or less, and while that’s better than nothing, it’s not a lot better. Only 10% of the survey’s participants said they back up daily, 12% weekly, and 20% monthly. Backblaze’s numbers aren’t broken out by platform; I would hope that Mac users are more likely to back up and to do so more frequently thanks to the inclusion of Time Machine in macOS. Remember, when it comes to losing data, the question is not if, but when.

