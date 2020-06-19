Slow Motion Video of the Apple Watch Ejecting Water

Share Facebook

On YouTube, the Slow Mo Guys have put together a fun video showing how the Apple Watch ejects water from its speaker and microphone holes. They filmed at 1000 and 2000 frames per second using a Phantom Flex 4K video camera. It’s a fascinating—and highly magnified—look at Apple’s clever technique for keeping the Apple Watch water-resistant while still having a speaker and microphone. You’ll particularly like how the presenter gets water into his Apple Watch.

