Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 30 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Adam Engst No comments

Slow Motion Video of the Apple Watch Ejecting Water

On YouTube, the Slow Mo Guys have put together a fun video showing how the Apple Watch ejects water from its speaker and microphone holes. They filmed at 1000 and 2000 frames per second using a Phantom Flex 4K video camera. It’s a fascinating—and highly magnified—look at Apple’s clever technique for keeping the Apple Watch water-resistant while still having a speaker and microphone. You’ll particularly like how the presenter gets water into his Apple Watch.

 

Read original article

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Slow Motion Video of the Apple Watch Ejecting Water

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum