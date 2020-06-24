Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 30 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Adam Engst 1 comment

Serenity Caldwell Summarizes the WWDC Keynote in Under 90 Seconds

Apple’s WWDC keynote was insanely fast-paced and highly scripted, making note-taking difficult and leading a number of TidBITS readers hanging out in SlackBITS to speculate that the company had speeded up the video by a bit. Even still, it was almost 2 hours long. You can watch the keynote in its entirety, but if you don’t have that kind of time, Apple has an alternative aimed at modern-day attention spans. Former Macworld and iMore editor Serenity Caldwell has been working at Apple for a while now, and it was a pleasure to hear her voice narrating this jazzed-up summary of the WWDC keynote that hits the high points in less than 90 seconds. Kudos to Apple for crediting Serenity with the video—it’s nice to see the company acknowledging individuals more.

WWDC keynote summary

Read original article

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Serenity Caldwell Summarizes the WWDC Keynote in Under 90 Seconds

Notable Replies

  1. The video you referenced is actually about both Monday presentations: the WWDC Keynote and the Platforms State of the Union presentation. It’s a Day 1 Highlights video.
    The video is also available on Apple’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4An0ndagZsQ .

    Ren is apparently publishing summaries after each day. The Day 2 video is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-OtSv3IZlas .

    Presumably, we’ll have a set of 5 by the end of the week. Look for the updates on the Apple Developer app and on Apple’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/Apple

Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum

Participants