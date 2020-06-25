Troubleshooting Startups Will Work Differently in Apple Silicon Macs

Share Facebook

For decades, the go-to fix for many Mac problems was to reset PRAM/NVRAM and the SMC by holding down special keyboard combinations at startup. In more recent years, we’ve tried to remember all the startup key combinations for macOS Recovery, Single User Mode, Target Disk Mode, and more. Jason Snell at Six Colors reports that’s all about to go away in new Apple Silicon Macs. Similar to how iPhones work, simply holding the Power button at boot will take you into a new Recovery screen with all of those options and more.

But wait, there’s more! Sadly, Target Disk Mode is going away, but Apple is replacing it with a new Mac Sharing Mode that turns your Mac into an SMB file server. Transfer speeds will likely be slower over the network than with Thunderbolt, but in theory, any computer with an SMB client will be able to grab files from that Mac. It might also be an easy way to turn an old Mac into a dedicated file server. See Jason’s article for more helpful details.

