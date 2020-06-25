Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 30 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Josh Centers 1 comment

Troubleshooting Startups Will Work Differently in Apple Silicon Macs

For decades, the go-to fix for many Mac problems was to reset PRAM/NVRAM and the SMC by holding down special keyboard combinations at startup. In more recent years, we’ve tried to remember all the startup key combinations for macOS Recovery, Single User Mode, Target Disk Mode, and more. Jason Snell at Six Colors reports that’s all about to go away in new Apple Silicon Macs. Similar to how iPhones work, simply holding the Power button at boot will take you into a new Recovery screen with all of those options and more.

But wait, there’s more! Sadly, Target Disk Mode is going away, but Apple is replacing it with a new Mac Sharing Mode that turns your Mac into an SMB file server. Transfer speeds will likely be slower over the network than with Thunderbolt, but in theory, any computer with an SMB client will be able to grab files from that Mac. It might also be an easy way to turn an old Mac into a dedicated file server. See Jason’s article for more helpful details.

Read original article

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Troubleshooting Startups Will Work Differently in Apple Silicon Macs

Notable Replies

  1. Thanks, Josh.

    It’s not obvious to me what advantage replacing TDM with SMB sharing has. Obviously, SMB sharing is a nice addition, but I’d have preferred TDM sticking around around for those special cases where SMB sharing over a network won’t do.

Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum

Participants