Apple Launches an Apple Card Web Portal

Apple has finally launched an Apple Card Web portal that’s accessible from any computer. Previously, if you lost access to your iPhone, the only way to pay your bill or manage your account was to call Goldman Sachs. The Apple Card was the only credit card on the market with no way to manage it through the Web.

That said, don’t expect anything fancy, or even on par with what you can do in the Wallet app. Once you log in with your Apple ID (it seems to require two-factor authentication every time), there are four screens you can access from the sidebar:

Payments: Here you can see your balance and due date, set up scheduled payments, and pay your bill.

Statements: In this screen, you can view and download past statements. Unfortunately, the download button only downloads PDF statements, nothing that is import-friendly.

Settings: Click here to set up scheduled payments (again), view and modify your linked bank accounts, and view miscellanea like your Mastercard network benefits, the Apple Card privacy policy, and the Apple Card terms and conditions.

Support: This screen provides the Apple Card support line number, a link to the Apple Card support Web site, and a link to the Apple Card Web user guide.

That’s pretty much it: pay your bill and view (but not export) your past statements. You can’t view or change your card number or view your CVV, so you still can’t use or manage your Apple Card without an iPhone. You also can’t view your spending activity or most recent transactions.

It’s annoying that the Apple Card Web Portal doesn’t allow CSV export, much less the recently added Quicken and QuickBooks formats (see “You Can Now Export Apple Card Statements to Quicken and QuickBooks,” 5 June 2020). As it is, if you want to import your Apple Card transaction data into a personal finance app, you must manually export your transactions from the Wallet app on your iPhone and send the data to your Mac through AirDrop or some other sharing mechanism, which is an unnecessary fuss now that there’s a Web portal.