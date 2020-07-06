Apple’s Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak Appear on The Talk Show

Share Facebook

Normally, we’d be hesitant to recommend that you listen to a 90-minute podcast—it took us a while to carve out the time too—but John Gruber’s The Talk Show Remote from WWDC 2020 is worth it. Gruber’s guests are Apple executives Craig Federighi and Greg “Joz” Joswiak, and they discuss the Mac’s transition to Apple silicon, macOS 11 Big Sur, iOS and iPadOS 14, and more. What’s most important is that everything Federighi and Joswiak say is straight from the horse’s mouth. It’s refreshing to hear Apple executives responding to pointed questions and explaining themselves instead of listening to what pundits and observers think (and yes, we resemble the downhill side of that remark). There are no bombshells, and the Apple guys are pros who know how to keep it positive, but we found what they said to be an interesting counterpoint to the non-stop nattering on the net.

