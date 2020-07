Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



The Will It Work? channel on YouTube has a new video that’s, well, just plain nuts. The goal is to transfer a few photos from an SD card to an old iPod photo. But to connect several unrelated clichés in the spirit of the video, the journey is the reward, and it’s a long and winding road, thanks to a wide variety of adapter cables. Well worth a few minutes of your time.

Read original article