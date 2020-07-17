Apple Expands Partnerships with Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Share Facebook

As part of its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, Apple is expanding its partnerships with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), adding 10 new regional coding centers to serve as technology training hubs for those campuses and their surrounding areas.

The coding centers are intended to teach both college students and adults how to code with Apple technologies.

12 of the 24 schools in the Community Education Initiative that Apple launched last year are HBCUs, and the company says it hopes to double that number by the end of the summer. Good on Apple.