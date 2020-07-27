Woz Sues YouTube Over Bitcoin Impersonation Scam

Share Facebook

The Verge reports that, in conjunction with other famous tech entrepreneurs, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is suing YouTube for failing to police scam videos featuring his likeness. In the videos, the scammers promise that Wozniak will return double the amount of Bitcoin sent to a certain address. Other similar videos reportedly use the likenesses of other tech leaders, including Bill Gates and Elon Musk.

Bitcoin scams have been popular lately, most notably in the recent mass Twitter hack, in which hacked accounts of Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Barack Obama, Kanye West, and others promised the same thing: a doubling of whatever Bitcoin was sent to a certain address. It exposed a major hole in Twitter security, and apparently netted the perpetrators over $100,000. If you’re interested in the details, Brian Krebs has a detailed analysis.

