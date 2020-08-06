Skip to content
Josh Centers No comments

AirDrop Proved Handy on NASA’s Demo-2 Mission

On 2 August 2020, NASA’s Demo-2 mission completed successfully when the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley safely splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico. But the crew had a few IT problems to resolve before that happened.

Dragon capsule in the water
The Dragon capsule during a practice recovery. Image courtesy of NASA.

The Crew Dragon is a thoroughly modern space capsule with touchscreen controls and documentation stored on iPads (the astronauts wear special gloves that work with touch screens). But at one point, the SpaceX timeline app flaked out on Behnken’s iPad. SpaceX had Hurley take screenshots of his timeline and send them to Behnken using AirDrop as a backup.

While this (thankfully) wasn’t an Apollo 13-level malfunction, it goes to show how useful some core Apple features we take for granted can be. Surprisingly, Google only recently added a similar capability to its Android mobile operating system, called Nearby Share.

Comments About AirDrop Proved Handy on NASA’s Demo-2 Mission

