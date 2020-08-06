Jason Snell Starts “20 Macs for 2020”

Share Facebook

Over at Six Colors, our friend Jason Snell has started a series he’s calling “20 Macs for 2020.” In it, he’s going to post essays, podcasts, and videos about each of 20 notable Mac models. It promises to be an invigorating walk down memory lane, starting with the Power Mac G5. For some of these models, that will involve only 24-bit addressing—remember how the Mac II, IIx, IIcx, and SE/30 didn’t have “32-bit clean ROMs” (see “The 24-bit ROM Blues,” 22 April 1991)? Both Adam and Tonya Engst will make guest appearances on some of the podcasts. We’re all looking forward to what Jason puts together, as long as he includes the SE/30. If not, he’s dead to us.

