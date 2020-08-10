Celebrate Steve Wozniak’s 70th Birthday on August 11th

Share Facebook

Mark your calendar! Janet Wozniak is inviting everyone to celebrate Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s 70th birthday online on 11 August 2020 at 5 PM Pacific. It’s hard to know what it will be like given coronavirus constraints, but Woz is a great guy, the published guest list is a veritable Who’s Who, and the Wozniaks are using the opportunity to raise money for Jewel’s Inspiring Children Foundation. If nothing else, the intro video offers a quirky look back at Wozniak’s life and career, with lots of photos and videos you probably haven’t seen.

