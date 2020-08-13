iOS 13.6.1, iPadOS 13.6.1, and macOS 10.15.6 Supplemental Update Stomp Bugs

Share Facebook

As the dog days of summer drag on, Apple has shipped three bug-fix operating system releases: iOS 13.6.1, iPadOS 13.6.1, and macOS 10.15.6 Supplemental Update.

iOS 13.6.1 and iPadOS 13.6.1

Apple has released iOS 13.6.1 and iPadOS 13.6.1 to fix what could be a troubling issue in those operating systems. Both address “an issue where unneeded system data files might not be automatically deleted when available storage is low.” So if you are already running iOS 13.6 or iPadOS 13.6, you should probably update right away, especially if you’re mysteriously running out of storage space (see “iOS 13.6, iPadOS 13.6, macOS 10.15.6, watchOS 6.2.8, and tvOS 13.4.8 Add News Features, Car Keys, Symptom Tracking,” 15 July 2020).

Additionally, iOS 13.6.1 fixes:

A thermal management issue that caused some displays to exhibit a green tint. I’ve seen this on the iOS 14 beta.

A bug that could cause Exposure Notifications to be disabled for some users.

You can install these updates from Settings > General > Software Update, in iTunes, or in the Finder on Macs running macOS 10.15 Catalina or later. iOS 13.6.1 is a 109.4 MB download on the iPhone 11, and iPadOS 13.6.1 is a 81 MB download on a 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

Neither update has any published CVE security notes.

macOS Catalina 10.15.6 Supplemental Update

The macOS Catalina 10.15.6 Supplemental Update, which you can install from System Preferences > Software Update, fixes two bugs:

Instability when running virtualization apps like Parallels Desktop, VirtualBox, and VMWare Fusion

2020 27-inch iMac screens appearing washed out after waking from sleep

At his Eclectic Light Company blog, Howard Oakley notes that only the Books and VoiceOver Utility apps saw small build number increments, although there were additional system-level files with changes. He suggests that the changes to the AMDRadeon kernel extensions may have addressed some kernel panic problems that a few users had been reporting after the macOS 10.15.6 update. Also notable is that Macs with Apple’s T2 chip receive new firmware, which you’ll remember can be installed only by Apple’s installer during a macOS update.

Again, there were no published security fixes.

If you’re already running 10.15.6 Catalina, particularly on a 2020 27-inch iMac, we recommend updating as soon as possible. Otherwise, feel free to wait a bit and see if other issues develop.