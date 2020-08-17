Skip to content
Josh Centers

Apple Offers CBS All Access and Showtime Bundle for Apple TV+ Subscribers

If you subscribe to Apple’s original content via Apple TV+, you can now purchase a bundle of CBS All Access and Showtime for $9.99 per month, about half the usual cost for the two streaming video services. To take advantage of the deal, you must sign up through Apple TV Channels in the Apple TV app.

To sign up, load the Watch Now screen of the Apple TV app on Apple TV, iOS, or macOS 10.15 Catalina. Scroll down and you should see an ad for the deal. You can try the service for free for 7 days.

The bundle in the iOS app

The move comes among rumors of Apple creating more service bundles alongside the next iPhone release. Who knows which of the rumors will pan out in the end, but it seems clear that Apple is continuing to focus on ways of increasing revenue in its Services division.

