Apple Redubs Beats 1 as Apple Music 1, Adds New Stations

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



It’s hard to believe, but Apple’s Beats 1 live radio station is over five years old (“A Tour of Apple Music,” 2 July 2015). To mark the anniversary, Apple is rebranding Beats 1 as Apple Music 1 and is adding two new stations: Apple Music Hits, which plays hits from the 1980s through the 2000s, and Apple Music Country, which focuses on modern country music.

You can still listen to Apple Music 1 without an Apple Music subscription, but Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country are available for only a limited time without one.

Read original article