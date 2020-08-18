Skip to content
Josh Centers

Apple Redubs Beats 1 as Apple Music 1, Adds New Stations

It’s hard to believe, but Apple’s Beats 1 live radio station is over five years old (“A Tour of Apple Music,” 2 July 2015). To mark the anniversary, Apple is rebranding Beats 1 as Apple Music 1 and is adding two new stations: Apple Music Hits, which plays hits from the 1980s through the 2000s, and Apple Music Country, which focuses on modern country music.

Apple Radio stationsYou can still listen to Apple Music 1 without an Apple Music subscription, but Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country are available for only a limited time without one.

