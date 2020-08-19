Apple Expands AppleCare+ Signup Deadline to One Year

Share Facebook

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple is extending the time after product purchase during which you can add AppleCare+, the company’s extended warranty program that also covers damage. Previously, you had to buy AppleCare+ at the time of purchase or very shortly afterward in an Apple Store. Apple later set the signup interval to 60 days, with no store visit required. Now, due to slowing sales of AppleCare+ in the wake of COVID-19, Apple is extending the signup deadline to a full year after purchase.

