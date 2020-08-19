Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 30 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Josh Centers No comments

Apple Expands AppleCare+ Signup Deadline to One Year

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple is extending the time after product purchase during which you can add AppleCare+, the company’s extended warranty program that also covers damage. Previously, you had to buy AppleCare+ at the time of purchase or very shortly afterward in an Apple Store. Apple later set the signup interval to 60 days, with no store visit required. Now, due to slowing sales of AppleCare+ in the wake of COVID-19, Apple is extending the signup deadline to a full year after purchase.

Read original article

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Apple Expands AppleCare+ Signup Deadline to One Year

Join the Discussion