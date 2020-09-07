NSA Mass Phone Record Collection Ruled Illegal

Share Facebook

Nearly seven years after it was revealed to the public by whistleblower Edward Snowden, the National Security Agency’s mass phone record collection program has been ruled illegal by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. The program scooped up metadata about billions of phone records in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attack, though not the contents of the calls themselves. The program itself was reportedly shut down last year, though Section 215 of the Patriot Act, which authorized the collection, remains in murky legislative terrority. We reported on the Section 215 program, as well as many others, in our series Keeping Up with the Snoops, which saw most of its traffic from December 2013 until June 2015.

