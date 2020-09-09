Apple Schedules September 2020 Event, Likely for the Apple Watch and iPad Air

Share Facebook

Apple is inviting you to its next big virtual event, which will take place 15 September 2020 at 10 AM PDT. You can add it to your calendar so you don’t miss it.

Surprisingly, the rumor mill does not anticipate new iPhones at this event. Instead, it suggests, the focus will be on updated Apple Watch models and a new iPad Air that mimics the design of the recent iPad Pro models. The usually reliable Mark Gurman of Bloomberg explains:

The company is preparing new high-end and low-end Apple Watches as well as a redesigned iPad Air with an edge-to-edge screen. It’s also working on a smaller HomePod and the first pair of Apple-branded over ear headphones for release as early as later this year.

Apple already cautioned that a new iPhone would not be released in September (see “Apple Q3 2020 Breaks Records While the World Burns, Next iPhone to Be Fashionably Late,” 30 July 2020), presumably due to supply chain issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple’s new marketing head Greg Joswiak is now on Twitter, and his very first tweet might be a clue that we’ll see some advancements in augmented reality at the event (click the link to see the animation).

We’ll know for sure in a few days! You can find out with us what Apple has up its sleeve by joining the #events channel of our SlackBITS group. To join the group, go to slackbits.herokuapp.com, enter your email address, and agree to the code of conduct. You’ll receive an invitation in email right away.