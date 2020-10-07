Google Rebrands G Suite as Google Workspace

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Sometimes, you can’t keep track of the players without an updated scorecard. Earlier this year, Microsoft rolled out a new name for its subscription-based apps and services—see “Microsoft Rebrands Office 365 to “Microsoft 365”,” 29 April 2020. Never one to be left behind in the ferocious naming wars, Google has fired back, rebranding its subscription-based G Suite collection of Web apps and services as Google Workspace. It includes Gmail, Calendar, Chat, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and more.

There’s a little more to it than that. Google says Workspace will bring a new, integrated user experience that lets you do things like create and collaborate on a document while in a Chat room; preview linked files within Docs, Sheets, and Slides; and show contact details when you @mention someone in a document. In the future, Google promises picture-in-picture Meet videoconferencing in Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Anyway, if you’ve still been thinking of Google’s Big Bundle of Bits as Google Apps, Google replaced that name with G Suite back in September 2016, and you can now jump right to calling it Google Workspace.

Read original article