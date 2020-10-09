Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 30 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Josh Centers 1 comment

Apple Extends Apple TV+ Free Trials to February 2021

Many of us received a free year of Apple TV+ last year, thanks to Apple’s giving it away with the purchase of an Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac. Apple has decided to extend those free trials to February 2021 for everyone who signed up before 31 January 2020. Your new expiration date will be the current expiration date, only shifted to February, so if your free trial is currently set to expire on November 4th, it will now be extended to February 5th.

The change may not be reflected on your account yet, but Apple says it will send email letting Apple TV+ viewers know about the extension. You can check when your Apple TV+ subscription expires on an iPhone by going to Settings > Your Name > Subscriptions.

Read original article

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Apple Extends Apple TV+ Free Trials to February 2021

Notable Replies

  1. Are they still doing the free trials? If you get a new iPhone 12 in Nov, will you still be able to sign up for a free year? I got my new MBP in May, but didn’t sign up. Didn’t see a whole lot I’d want to watch.

Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum

Participants