Apple Extends Apple TV+ Free Trials to February 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Many of us received a free year of Apple TV+ last year, thanks to Apple’s giving it away with the purchase of an Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac. Apple has decided to extend those free trials to February 2021 for everyone who signed up before 31 January 2020. Your new expiration date will be the current expiration date, only shifted to February, so if your free trial is currently set to expire on November 4th, it will now be extended to February 5th.

The change may not be reflected on your account yet, but Apple says it will send email letting Apple TV+ viewers know about the extension. You can check when your Apple TV+ subscription expires on an iPhone by going to Settings > Your Name > Subscriptions.

Read original article