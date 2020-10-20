I Hope You Have Broadband, Charlie Brown!

Share Facebook

Holiday TV specials featuring the Peanuts characters by Charles Schulz, like It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, are as much of an American fall tradition as football, leaf-raking, and eating turkey. For decades, they were shown every year on broadcast TV, first on CBS and then for the past 20 years on ABC. Now, according to Vulture, Apple has scored a deal not only to make those specials an Apple TV+ exclusive, but also to create new specials focused on Earth Day, Mother’s Day, and New Year’s Eve.

Happily, Apple will make the specials free for everyone for a limited time. It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown will stream for free from 30 October through 1 November, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will be available from 25 November through 27 November, and A Charlie Brown Christmas will be free from 11 December through 13 December. You won’t need an Apple TV+ account to watch the specials during those windows, which is a nice gesture on Apple’s part, but the move to streaming is bad news for millions of families without broadband.

