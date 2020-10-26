Code-Signing Snafu Breaks Many HP Printers
An unfortunate code-signing mixup has broken printing to many HP printers for users of macOS 10.14 Mojave and 10.15 Catalina. HP unintentionally revoked the security certificate for some older printer drivers, causing macOS to warn that the drivers are malware and preventing printing. Some have assumed the fault lay with Apple, but an HP spokesperson told The Register that it was actually HP that revoked the credentials. HP is working with Apple to restore the certificates, but in the meantime, the company recommends uninstalling the HP driver and using the native AirPrint driver instead. One TidBITS reader also said he resolved the problem by removing his old drivers from System Preferences > Printers & Scanners and then downloading and reinstalling new drivers from HP’s support site.
What worked for me was to do the following, most easily done from an admin account. This works for all printers - no need for AirPrint capability, or even for it to be an HP printer - and is a good starting place for dubugging almost any printing problem.
System Preferences > Printer
Control-click on the column of printers and choose Reset Printing System to remove all the current setup. If it’s not an across-the-board problem, you can just remove whichever printers are failing.
Reinstall each removed printer
Thanks for the specifics! I have an HP Color LaserJet MFP M477fdw, but it doesn’t seem to be affected by the problem at all, so I haven’t been able to get a good grasp on the workarounds.
Happened to a friend of mine. I removed and then added her HP printers again, which seemed to resolve the issue on her Macbook running Catalina.
