Is Apple Building Its Own Search Engine?
Changes to search in iOS 14 have Ars Technica and other outlets speculating that Apple could be building its own search engine as an alternative to Google. Although some searches still point to Google, others bring up direct links to Web sites.
Google has just been hit with an antitrust lawsuit by the United States government, which could also hurt Apple. A detail in the government’s suit suggests that Google pays Apple $8–$12 billion every year to make Google Safari’s default search engine, boosting Apple’s Services revenue significantly.
But there’s more to the speculation than that: in 2018, Apple hired John Giannandrea, the former head of Google search. Apple has also posted several job openings for search engineers. Plus, observers have often noticed more hits from Applebot, the Web crawler that Apple announced in 2015. And, of course, Apple prefers to rely on other companies for core capabilities as little as possible, Apple Maps and the move to Apple silicon being obvious examples of that.
It’s also possible that pundits are reading too much into this. It’s hard to see Apple enthused about having to give up $8–$12 billion in revenue and take on the significant expense of trying to build a search engine that meets users’ needs. Apple would have to either eat the loss and the costs or attempt to expand its ad business to take up the slack, neither of which seem appealing.
If Apple wanted to build a search engine they would have done so years ago. They would have spent hundreds of millions to roll their own during the time when Google refused to build turn by turn directions into iOS Maps when they were getting ready to be released in Android. I think they put their efforts into Maps because they were very cognizant of the hundreds of millions of dollars disaster that was Yahoo’s search engine, which was much anticipated to be the Google Killer, turned out to be. Early in the '90s Yahoo had the chance to buy Google for $3 billion, but they assumed they could do better on their own. And Google thought they could expand their income without Safari.
Even if they had wanted to build a search engine, or to buy Google for $3 billion which they didn’t have at the time, Apple had already established privacy and security as major selling points for their products. And though they did make an attempt at selling advertising, they were not good at it because tracking and sharing information is how digital ad sales works.
It would probably cost Apple at least a many billions of to buy a search engine, and even more billions to build an engine from scratch. And any buildout of a search engine would also require a huge investment in cloud expansion. I certainly agree that it’s in Apple’s best interests to maintain the relationship with Google. But I also think it’s a smart move to hedge their bets, and I can also see why Google’s search engine talent would be spooked by the US and EU government’s actions. And the new talent could certainly help with Siri.
