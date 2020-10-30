Zoom Rolls Out Preview of End-to-End Encryption

Share Facebook

Zoom is currently rolling out end-to-end encryption for its videoconferencing service as a 30-day technical preview, which started in the middle of October and will run through the middle of November. End-to-end encryption will generate and store the keys for already-encrypted conversations on the participants’ machines, rather than on Zoom’s servers, ensuring that no one compromising Zoom’s servers could intercept your conversations. Zoom originally planned for end-to-end encryption to be a paid feature, but it will be available to free users as well. However, enabling it disables some other Zoom features, including telephone dial-in, join before host, cloud recording, streaming, live transcription, Breakout Rooms, polling, 1:1 private chat, and meeting reactions. If you don’t need those features and want the extra security, you need to enable end-to-end encryption at the account level. It’s probably overkill for most users of Zoom, but we’re pleased to see the company offering it as an option for those who need it.

