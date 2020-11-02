Skip to content
Josh Centers

Apple TV Is Coming to Xbox Game Consoles

Apple continues to extend the availability of Apple TV content beyond its walled garden. The Apple TV app is coming to Microsoft’s current Xbox One and the upcoming Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S game consoles when they launch on 10 November 2020. The app will likely be identical to what you can find on other third-party TV platforms. We’re intrigued to see how Apple works with other platforms when it suits the company’s needs. It’s hard to imagine alternative-platform support for the upcoming Apple Fitness service given its tight integration with Apple hardware, but could there be other versions of the Apple News and Apple Books apps in the works?

