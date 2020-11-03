Apple Opens Service Program for AirPods Pro Sound Problems

Share Facebook

Have you noticed audio problems with your AirPods Pro? You may be able to get them replaced by Apple for free under a new service program. The company says that units manufactured before October 2020 may experience one or more of the following behaviors:

Crackling or static sounds that increase in loud environments, with exercise, or while talking on the phone

Active Noise Cancellation not working as expected, such as a loss of bass sound, or an increase in background sounds, such as street or airplane noise

Apple will examine the AirPods Pro to determine if they’re eligible and, if so, will replace one or both earbuds as necessary. To get started with the replacement process, contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service to an Apple Repair Center, make an appointment with an Apple Retail Store, or contact an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

The AirPods Pro wireless charging case is unrelated to the problem and won’t be replaced, and the original AirPods are also unaffected.