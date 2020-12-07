Apple Opens Repair Program for iPhone 11 Touch Problems

Share Facebook

Has your iPhone 11 become unresponsive to your touch? Apple has found that some iPhone 11 models manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020 may stop responding to touch input because of faulty display modules. The company has opened up a repair program to fix the problem for free. The repair program applies only to the iPhone 11 and not to any other iPhone model.

To see if your iPhone 11 is covered, you need to look up its serial number in Settings > General > About. Touch and hold the serial number until a copy popup appears. Tap that to copy the serial number to the clipboard, which you can then paste into the form on Apple’s repair program page.

If your iPhone 11 has the problem and is covered, your safest option for service during the COVID-19 pandemic is to contact Apple Support and arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center. You can also make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store (if there’s an open one nearby) or contact an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

Unfortunately, we’ve heard that some readers have been charged by Apple Authorized Service Providers for repairs that should have been covered by Apple. If you choose that route (and we encourage you to support local small businesses during these troubled times), make sure to call ahead and verify that the repair will be performed for free.