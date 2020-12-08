Apple Fitness+ Launches 14 December 2020

Share Facebook

After unveiling its next-generation “fitness experience” earlier this year, Apple has announced that Apple Fitness+ will launch on 14 December 2020 (see “Apple Subscriptions Expand with Apple Fitness+, Apple One Bundles,” 15 September 2020). Apple Fitness+ brings studio-style workouts to the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, personalizing the sessions with metrics from an Apple Watch. All devices need to be running the latest versions of Apple’s operating systems: iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, and watchOS 7, respectively.

The service, which can be shared by up to six family members, costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. All current owners of an Apple Watch Series 3 or later get a free month to try it out and, if you buy a new Apple Watch, Apple will give you three months for free. Both trials convert to the $9.99 per month subscription automatically, so if you don’t wish to continue, or if you want to convert to an annual subscription, you’ll want to set yourself a reminder to do that before your trial ends.

Apple timed this release well since lots of people will have some extra time at home while cooped up over the holidays, and perhaps they’ll also be encouraged by new Apple gear. Personally, I’m still restricting my running as I recover from plantar fasciopathy, and the weather has turned too cold for comfortable ElliptiGO riding but without enough snow for snowshoeing and skiing. So while I’m not usually a fan of gym workouts, I plan to give Apple Fitness+ a try. How about you?