New Apple Fitness+ Perk Encourages Users to Take a Hike

Apple has announced a new perk for Apple Fitness+ subscribers: Time to Walk, a mixed-media audio experience where celebrities tell stories, share photos, and play some of their favorite tracks. It’s part podcast, part slideshow, and part playlist, with the goal being to encourage subscribers to listen while going for a walk. In a nice accessibility touch, if you use a wheelchair, the feature becomes Time to Push and initiates a wheelchair workout.

If you subscribe to Apple Fitness+, the episodes will be automatically loaded onto your Apple Watch. Episodes are available in the Workouts app, and playing an episode starts a walking workout.

The first episodes feature country star Dolly Parton, NBA player Draymond Green, musician Shawn Mendes, and Emmy Award winner Uzo Aduba. Apple says it will publish new episodes every Monday through April 2021. If you listen to these, let us know what you think in the comments.

