Apple Replacing Some Batteries in 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro Models

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Apple has announced a new service program for 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models whose batteries won’t charge past 1%. This problem, while limited to “a very small number of customers,” appears to have been caused by macOS itself, since Apple says that the macOS 11.2.1 Big Sur and macOS Catalina 10.15.7 Supplemental Update will prevent the issue.

Assuming you’re seeing the problem with being unable to charge past 1%, you can also check the battery condition report. In Big Sur, go to System Preferences > Battery > Battery, click Battery Health, and look next to Battery Condition at the top for “Service Recommended.”

To check the battery condition in Catalina, Option-click the battery icon in the menu bar to reveal the battery status menu. If your MacBook Pro won’t charge past 1%, you should see a “Condition: Service Recommended” item at the top.

If your battery won’t charge past 1%, Apple will replace it for free. To get started with the replacement process, contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service to an Apple Repair Center, make an appointment with an Apple Retail Store, or contact an Apple Authorized Service Provider.