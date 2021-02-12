Backblaze’s 2020 Hard Drive Reliability Statistics

Share Facebook

For the seventh year in a row, cloud backup service Backblaze has published its annual hard drive reliability statistics. The company now manages a total of 162,530 data drives. An interesting thing happened last year: the annualized failure rate (AFR) was cut nearly in half: from 1.89% in 2019 down to 0.93% in 2020. As has been true in past years as well, HGST drives outperformed Seagate drives, although it’s worth noting that many of these drives are now larger than most consumers would be likely to purchase. Backblaze noted that it added over 30,000 drives in 2020 that were sized at 14 TB or larger, and they performed well overall, with an AFR of 0.89%, beating out the 12 TB drives’ AFR of 0.98%.

