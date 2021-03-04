Brave to Launch Its Own Search Engine

Share Facebook

Brave Software, which develops a Chromium-based privacy-focused Web browser, has announced that it has acquired the open search engine Tailcat and will use it to launch its own search engine. Right now, the main search engine choices include 800-pound gorilla Google and distant second Microsoft Bing, with Bing also powering runners-up Yahoo, DuckDuckGo, and Ecosia to greater or lesser extents. Brave Search promises to be privacy-focused, with no tracking or profiling of users, and it will offer a paid, ad-free option in addition to free, ad-supported search. Brave says those ads won’t have the trackers usually associated with Web ads. Another unique aspect of Brave Search is that it promises to use open, community-curated ranking models to ensure diversity and prevent algorithmic biases and censorship. If you’re interested in testing Brave Search, you can sign up for the waitlist.