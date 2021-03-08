iOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4.1, macOS 11.2.3 Big Sur, and watchOS 7.3.2 Address WebKit Security Vulnerability

Share Facebook

Apple has released updates for most of its current operating systems—iOS 14.4.1 and iPadOS 14.4.1, macOS Big Sur 11.2.3, and watchOS 7.3.2—to address a single security issue in WebKit that could let attackers execute arbitrary code from a Web page. Separately, Apple updated Safari 14.0.3 (8 March 2021) to new builds for 10.15 Catalina and 10.14 Mojave.

The language in the security notes linked above is standard phrasing, but the fact that Apple would update all its operating systems and the relevant bits in Catalina and Mojave suggests that the vulnerability is serious.

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved validation.

If you’re already running the latest versions of Apple’s operating systems, we recommend installing these updates sooner rather than later due to their narrow scope and the likely severity of the vulnerability.

Here’s how to install the updates: