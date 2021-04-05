Kara Swisher Interviews Tim Cook about Privacy, App Store Policies, and His Future at Apple

Share Facebook

Apple CEO Tim Cook sat down with veteran tech journalist Kara Swisher for a wide-ranging interview on The New York Times’s Sway podcast. The interview is only about 36 minutes, and there’s a transcript available. Some highlights:

Cook doesn’t see himself being Apple’s CEO in ten years.

Cook touched on Apple’s recent fights with Epic Games and Facebook.

Cook thinks side-loading apps “would break the privacy and security model.”

Cook discussed Apple’s banning of Parler from the App Store, but also says “I hope they come back.”

Cook went on at length about Apple’s stance on privacy and his concerns surrounding data collection and breaches.

Cook offered some hints about Apple’s future with augmented reality and cars, adding that while he’s never met Elon Musk, he has tremendous respect for Tesla.

It’s one of the most substantial interviews Cook has given in years, and it’s worth at least reading the transcript.

