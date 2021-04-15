Apple Fitness+ Adds Workouts for Older Adults and Pregnant Women

Share Facebook

Apple has announced that it’s adding new workouts to its Fitness+ service for older adults and pregnant women to make it easier for them to work out. Apple is also adding more beginner workouts for high-intensity interval training, strength training, and yoga. (We’ve heard from some people that the current Apple Fitness+ workouts were way too hard, so these changes will be welcome.) Additionally, Apple is adding Jonelle Lewis as a new trainer for yoga and “mindful cooldown,” and is putting out a special episode of Time to Walk with Jane Fonda for Earth Day. All of these new things will be available starting 19 April 2021.

Have you tried Apple Fitness+, and if so, have you stuck with it? Will these new offerings do more to interest you in the service?

