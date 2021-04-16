Beware the Mac Chimes of Death
Warning: Some people may find the sounds in the linked article alarming, or even traumatizing. Please prepare yourself emotionally by remembering that, even when Macs made these sounds, no actual hardware damage occurred. If you feel your heart racing and your stomach sinking, well, that’s to be expected.
I’ve never had occasion to write a trigger warning for a TidBITS article before, much less an ExtraBIT that points to someone else’s article, but Steve Hackett’s Mac Chimes of Death piece on 512 Pixels deserves one for providing clips of the sounds that various classic Mac models played when they were unable to boot. I didn’t think much about it when I played the first one, but by the end—and thanks particularly to the terrifying car crash sound made by the Power Mac 6100—my heart was palpitating. That said, I quite liked the ominous Performa chime of death, which I had never heard before. These clips may start you on a simple walk down memory lane, but watch out for the flashbacks.
If you have the MacTracker app, you can listen to each model’s chimes.
Click on a device’s icon (upper left corner of its info window) to hear its startup chime and option-click the icon to hear its death chime.
The iOS version has the startup chimes in the same place. I don’t know how to play the death chimes from the iOS app, however.
Sometime circa 1993, my Powerbook Duo 210 started a campaign to turn me prematurely gray (it worked). Lots of hardware problems that no one could ever seem to solve. What stands out in my memory is when I was working in my apartment late one night, alone. I turned on my PowerBook and … well, it closely resembled the Macintosh LC sound from the linked page. I’d never heard of the chimes of death before, had no idea what was going on, and was thoroughly creeped out.
I’m just glad it wasn’t the car crash sound. That was just plain sadistic!
