M1-based Mac mini Gets 10 Gigabit Ethernet, Lights Out Management

Alongside the major hardware announcements from Apple’s “Spring Loaded” event was a silent update to the M1-based Mac mini. When that model first shipped last year (see “Apple M1 Chip Powers New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini,” 10 November 2020), it came standard with Gigabit Ethernet, but with no option for faster speeds, unlike the Intel-based Mac mini. As we wrote:

The Intel Mac mini ships with a Gigabit Ethernet port by default, but for $100, you can kit it out with 10 Gigabit Ethernet. The M1 Mac mini offers no such option and is limited to Gigabit Ethernet.

Apple has now rectified that situation with a $100 build-to-order option that provides 10 Gigabit Ethernet. The M1-based Mac mini with 10 Gigabit Ethernet also supports Apple’s Lights Out Management settings that enable remote start, restart, and shut down for Macs enrolled in an MDM solution.